slowthai – “CANCELLED” (Feat. Skepta)

New Music February 9, 2021 12:00 PM By Ryan Leas

Slowthai is right around the corner from releasing his sophomore album, Tyron. (We just named it Album Of The Week.) So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including “Feel Away” with James Blake and Mount Kimbie, “nhs,” and “MAZZA” with A$AP Rocky. Ahead of Tyron‘s arrival this Friday, Slowthai’s back with one more.

The latest preview of Tyron arrives in the form of “CANCELLED,” a new collaboration with Skepta. Unless the title didn’t clue you in, the song finds Slowthai meditating on the concept of being cancelled and his near-brush with the experience at last year’s NME Awards. The two previously debuted “CANCELLED” last Friday on Fallon.

The song comes with a video directed by the Rest. Check it out below.

Tyron is out 2/5 via Method/AWGE/Interscope. Pre-order it here.

