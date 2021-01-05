slowthai – “MAZZA” (Feat. A$AP Rocky)

New Music January 5, 2021 1:48 PM By Peter Helman

British rapper slowthai is releasing his sophomore album TYRON next month. He’s already shared a couple of songs from it, “nhs” and the James Blake/Mount Kimbie collab “Feel Away,” plus last month’s non-album track “Thoughts.” Today, he’s sharing another track.

“MAZZA,” which slowthai himself co-produced with his frequent collaborator SAMO and appears on the record’s harder first disc, has a guest verse from A$AP Rocky. Skepta and Denzel Curry, among others, are also featured on TYRON. Listen to “MAZZA” below.

TYRON is out 2/5 via Method/AWGE/Interscope. Pre-order it here.

