Watch Ruston Kelly’s Majestic Seth Meyers Performance

News April 4, 2023 9:02 AM By Tom Breihan

Ruston Kelly is known as a country musician, but he’s always drawn inspiration from outside the genre, and it probably wouldn’t be inaccurate to describe his new LP The Weakness as a straight-up rock record. The Weakness is coming out on Friday, and last night, Kelly was the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers. On that show, he played the new album’s title track, and he made it sound huge.

“The Weakness” is a tough, sensitive song about struggling against your own flaws. On Seth Meyers last night, Kelly blew it out. For some reason, the live version made me think of Elbow. I don’t know if any British festivals are trying to book Ruston Kelly, but some of them really should. Watch the performance below.

The Weakness is out 4/7 on Rounder.

