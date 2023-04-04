It’s going to be a big year for Lucinda Williams. In a few weeks, she’s releasing a new memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, and she’s just announced a new full-length album, Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart, which will be out in June. It’s her follow-up to 2020’s Good Souls Better Angels and her first recorded since she had a stroke.

Today, she’s sharing the album’s lead single “New York Comeback,” a rousing track written by Williams, Tom Overby, and Jesse Malin, and featuring Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa on backing vocals. They aren’t the only special guests on Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart: Tommy Stinson, Angel Olsen, and Margo Price also have backing vocal credits, and Bruce and Patti show up on a different song as well.

Check out “New York Comeback” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let’s Get The Band Back Together” (Feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Siobhan Maher Kennedy, Buddy Miller, & Sophie Gault)

02 “New York Comeback” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

03 “Last Call For The Truth”

04 “Jukebox” (Feat. Angel Olsen)

05 “Stolen Moments”

06 “Rock N Roll Heart” (Feat. Bruce Springsteen & Patti Scialfa)

07 “This Is Not My Town” (Feat. Margo Price)

08 “Hum’s Liquor” (Feat. Tommy Stinson)

09 “Where The Song Will Find Me”

10 “Never Gonna Fade Away”

Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart is out 6/30 via Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.