Pip Blom – “Tiger”

New Music April 4, 2023 9:37 AM By James Rettig

The Dutch band Pip Blom released their second album, Welcome Break, toward the end of 2021, and today they’re back with their first single since then, “Tiger,” which will appear on a new album due out later this year. “It’s my favorite song off the album, and quite different to what we’ve done before,” the band’s leader and namesake Pip Blom said in a statement,” continuing:

I don’t want to sound arrogant, and I find these things difficult to say about my own tracks, but it’s quite an earworm! It’s good to surprise people with a new sound, and though it still sounds like a Pip Blom track because it has my voice on it and the melodies I tend to write, it feels like it’s from a different source. I wanted to be bold and do something new.

Check it out below.

“Tiger” is out now via Heavenly.

