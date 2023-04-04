Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, as confirmed by the individual character posters that just dropped for the film, which will be released on July 21. Per the poster, Dua Lipa will be playing a Barbie who is a mermaid.

There was speculation that Dua Lipa had a role in the movie after the official Barbie movie account followed the pop star on Instagram last year. British tabloid The Daily Mail says that she’s also recorded the theme song for the movie, though that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The cast for Barbie also includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and many more.

Dua Lipa is also set to have a role in Argyle, an upcoming spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn, which doesn’t have a release date yet but is expected to come out this year.