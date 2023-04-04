Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

News April 4, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie

News April 4, 2023 10:02 AM By James Rettig

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, as confirmed by the individual character posters that just dropped for the film, which will be released on July 21. Per the poster, Dua Lipa will be playing a Barbie who is a mermaid.

There was speculation that Dua Lipa had a role in the movie after the official Barbie movie account followed the pop star on Instagram last year. British tabloid The Daily Mail says that she’s also recorded the theme song for the movie, though that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The cast for Barbie also includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and many more.

Dua Lipa is also set to have a role in Argyle, an upcoming spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn, which doesn’t have a release date yet but is expected to come out this year.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

5 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

3 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest