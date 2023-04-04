The tough and frantic Chicago hardcore band Buggin, formerly known as Buggin Out, have been absolutely crushing shit in the three years since they released their self-titled debut EP. We last heard from Buggin when they dropped the 55-second ripper “Attitude” back in December. Today, Buggin have announced plans to release their full-length debut Concrete Cowboys later this year. First single “All Eyes On You” is an absolute monster.

Buggin play fast and mean, with a whole ton of bounce. Singer Bryanna Bennett has presence and charisma to burn. On “All Eyes On You,” she barks over pummeling riffage before the band chugs through a couple of breakdowns that should lead to absolute insanity in a live-show situation. Below, check out director Lars Juveland’s frantic “All Eyes On You” video and the Concrete Cowboys tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bug Slam”

02 “All Eyes On You”

03 “Get It Out”

04 “Snack Run”

05 “The Customer Is Always Wrong (TCIAW)”

06 “Poser Bulldozer”

07 “Hard 2 Kill”

08 “Not Yours”

09 “Concrete Cowboys”

10 “Redacted”

11 “Kick Rocks”

12 “Youth”

Concrete Cowboys is out 6/2 on Flatspot Records. You already know you want to hear a record with a song called “Poser Bulldozer.”