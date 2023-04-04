Buggin – “All Eyes On You”
The tough and frantic Chicago hardcore band Buggin, formerly known as Buggin Out, have been absolutely crushing shit in the three years since they released their self-titled debut EP. We last heard from Buggin when they dropped the 55-second ripper “Attitude” back in December. Today, Buggin have announced plans to release their full-length debut Concrete Cowboys later this year. First single “All Eyes On You” is an absolute monster.
Buggin play fast and mean, with a whole ton of bounce. Singer Bryanna Bennett has presence and charisma to burn. On “All Eyes On You,” she barks over pummeling riffage before the band chugs through a couple of breakdowns that should lead to absolute insanity in a live-show situation. Below, check out director Lars Juveland’s frantic “All Eyes On You” video and the Concrete Cowboys tracklist.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bug Slam”
02 “All Eyes On You”
03 “Get It Out”
04 “Snack Run”
05 “The Customer Is Always Wrong (TCIAW)”
06 “Poser Bulldozer”
07 “Hard 2 Kill”
08 “Not Yours”
09 “Concrete Cowboys”
10 “Redacted”
11 “Kick Rocks”
12 “Youth”
Concrete Cowboys is out 6/2 on Flatspot Records. You already know you want to hear a record with a song called “Poser Bulldozer.”