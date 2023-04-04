Buggin – “All Eyes On You”

New Music April 4, 2023 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Buggin – “All Eyes On You”

New Music April 4, 2023 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

The tough and frantic Chicago hardcore band Buggin, formerly known as Buggin Out, have been absolutely crushing shit in the three years since they released their self-titled debut EP. We last heard from Buggin when they dropped the 55-second ripper “Attitude” back in December. Today, Buggin have announced plans to release their full-length debut Concrete Cowboys later this year. First single “All Eyes On You” is an absolute monster.

Buggin play fast and mean, with a whole ton of bounce. Singer Bryanna Bennett has presence and charisma to burn. On “All Eyes On You,” she barks over pummeling riffage before the band chugs through a couple of breakdowns that should lead to absolute insanity in a live-show situation. Below, check out director Lars Juveland’s frantic “All Eyes On You” video and the Concrete Cowboys tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bug Slam”
02 “All Eyes On You”
03 “Get It Out”
04 “Snack Run”
05 “The Customer Is Always Wrong (TCIAW)”
06 “Poser Bulldozer”
07 “Hard 2 Kill”
08 “Not Yours”
09 “Concrete Cowboys”
10 “Redacted”
11 “Kick Rocks”
12 “Youth”

Concrete Cowboys is out 6/2 on Flatspot Records. You already know you want to hear a record with a song called “Poser Bulldozer.”

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

5 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

3 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest