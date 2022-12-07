It’s been nearly three years since the Chicago hardcore band Buggin Out released their stupendous self-titled debut EP. Since then, they’ve shortened their name to just plain Buggin, and they’ve released a couple of other tracks, the stomp-ass original “Brainfreeze” and a very fun cover of the Beastie Boys’ “Gratitude.” But that’s not enough! We need more! Today, we get one new Buggin track.

The new Buggin song is called “Attitude.” It’s not a Misfits cover, and it lasts for all of 55 seconds, but that is a fun 55 seconds. The song is fast and catchy and intense, and it’s Buggin’s contribution to the upcoming compilation The Extermination Volume IV, which will feature new songs from bands like the Chisel, End It, Spy, and Raw Brigade. We’ve already posted the comp’s first single, Speed’s “One Blood We Bleed.” Talking about “Attitude,” Buggin leader Bryanna Bennett has this to say:

For “Attitude,” I really wanted to tap into our biggest inspiration, Bad Brains, and make something positive. I was really struggling with my mental health and feeling motivated to even create anything, so it just made sense to pour all my bad feelings into a song that I hope others can relate to and feel inspired by.

Check out the “Attitude” video below.

The Extermination Volume IV is out 1/27 on Flatspot Records.