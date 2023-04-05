The Swedish indie-pop band Little Dragon are back with a new single, “Slugs Of Love,” their first material since last year’s Opening The Door EP. “Did you know that Leopard Slugs perform a very sensual and acrobatic dance, an exchange between two individuals carrying the same set of reproduction systems?” Little Dragon ask in a statement. “Maybe we are all yearning for love and ecstasy, as we turn more sluggish and slimy trying to convey this urge.” Check it out below.

“Slugs Of Love” is out now via Ninja Tune.