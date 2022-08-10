Little Dragon – “Frisco”

New Music August 10, 2022 10:25 AM By James Rettig
0

Little Dragon – “Frisco”

New Music August 10, 2022 10:25 AM By James Rettig
0

At the end of last year, the Swedish dance-pop band Little Dragon released a new EP called Drifting Out, which featured contributions from Kelsey Lu, Jakob Koranyi, and Yo-Yo Ma. Today, they’re announcing another trio of tracks in the form of a new EP called Opening The Door, which will be out next month. “Opening The Door represents being brave and moving forward into the unknown,” the band said in a statement. “Endless possibilities and embracing uncertainty. We have so much new music to share, and it feels like we are finally opening the door and releasing it out from our bubble and into the universe!”

The Opening The Door EP includes collaborations with the Atlanta rapper JID and fellow Swede Stefan Sandberg, and today Little Dragon are introducing the project with a new track called “Frisco,” which the band says is about “renewal, letting out your full potential, and moving with the wave of change and life.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Frisco”
02 “Stay” (Feat. JID)
03 “Peace” (Feat. Stefan Sandberg)

The Opening The Door EP is out 9/16 via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Doja Cat Hates Fans Asking If She’s OK For Shaving Her Head And Eyebrows: “I’m Rich, I’m Fine”

4 days ago 0

Roger Waters Tells CNN Why Biden Is A War Criminal, Says Host Needs To Read More

4 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Is Selling $25k Cock Rings

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name”

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Brings The Arty Rebirth Of The Big Steppers Tour To Brooklyn

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest