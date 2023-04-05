CHAI – “We The Female!”

New Music April 5, 2023 9:55 AM By James Rettig

New Music April 5, 2023 9:55 AM By James Rettig

It’s been about two years since the Japanese band CHAI released their last album, 2021’s Wink, and since then they’ve dropped a series of singles: “Whole,” Surprise, “Hero Journey,” and “My Dream,” the most recent of them that came out last August. Today, they’re back with a fresh song for us, the energetic and bright “We The Female!”

“We are human and were born as female, but we have both female and male aspects in each of our souls, each with our own sense of balance,” CHAI said in a statement. “We can’t just label ourselves into clear-cut, simple categories anymore! I’m not anyone else but just ‘me,’ and you are no one else but just ‘you’. This song celebrates that with a roar! Yooooooooo!!”

Watch a video for it below.

“We The Female!” is out now via Sub Pop.

