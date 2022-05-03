The joyous, experimental Japanese group CHAI recently released their single “WHOLE” and collaborated with Sondre Lerche on his song “Summer In Reverse.” Today, CHAI have come out with a new single called “SURPRISE.” It’s a giddy song that manages to be soothing and explosive in equal measures, and it’s got an extremely colorful music video that the band shot with director Yoshio Nakaiso in Los Angeles.

In a press release, CHAI say that the “SURPRISE” video is based on the band’s experience of having their tour trailer stolen in America but still playing all their shows thanks to the support and generosity of other people. In the clip, the members of the band go on a magical quest to find the instruments that they’ll need to play shows. Here’s what CHAI say about the song itself:

We all have that precious “something” that we can’t express in words. But sometimes those things happen to make it out as words, and we want to feel and love that “surprise”. Those become the surprises of our lives, and I become a brand new me♡. That’s what we had in mind when we wrote “SURPRISE”. Check it out♡

Watch the video below.

“SURPRISE” is out now on Sub Pop.