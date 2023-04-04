Anitta Splits With Warner Music After Saying She’d Auction Off Her Organs To Be Let Out Of Her Contract

Brazilian pop star Anitta is parting ways with her label, Warner Music Group. According to Billboard, Anitta and Warner released a joint statement on Tuesday, writing: “After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways. Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in the future.”

Anitta first signed with Warner Music in the US in 2020 and released the trilingual album (and one of our favorites of 2022) Versions Of Me last year. She had been signed to Warner Music Brazil since 2013.

This news comes after Anitta wrote on Twitter last month that she would have “auctioned off her organs” to be let out of her Warner contract. “If there was a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, there isn’t,” she wrote. “When you’re young and still don’t know a lot, you need to pay close attention to the things you sign… if you don’t, you could spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”

Anitta also complained about the relationship with WMG last May. In an Instagram livestream, she accused the label of refusing to produce a video when the accompanying song failed to meet streaming expectations. “They only invest after it pays off on the internet,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, there are things I can’t get, that’s why I don’t buy millionaire cars, because when I want to do something, I pay for it.”