Back in February, Lost Under Heaven — the collaboration between Ebony Hoorn and WU LYF’s Ellery James Roberts — shared “Shadowboxing,” the lead single to an album called Something Is Announced By Your Life!, which will be released in June. Today, the pair are back with another single, “Dark Days,” which Hoorn prefaced as such: “‘In the quiet before the storm, I fear the worst is yet to come.’ We write as we live, like the rest of us, on the precipice of ever more turbulent times to come, the present day’s unremitting cycle of ecological, financial, and social tumult seen as merely a prelude.” Take a listen below.

Something Is Announced By Your Life! is out 6/2.