Lost Under Heaven – “Dark Days”

New Music April 5, 2023 12:35 PM By James Rettig

Lost Under Heaven – “Dark Days”

New Music April 5, 2023 12:35 PM By James Rettig

Back in February, Lost Under Heaven — the collaboration between Ebony Hoorn and WU LYF’s Ellery James Roberts — shared “Shadowboxing,” the lead single to an album called Something Is Announced By Your Life!, which will be released in June. Today, the pair are back with another single, “Dark Days,” which Hoorn prefaced as such: “‘In the quiet before the storm, I fear the worst is yet to come.’ We write as we live, like the rest of us, on the precipice of ever more turbulent times to come, the present day’s unremitting cycle of ecological, financial, and social tumult seen as merely a prelude.” Take a listen below.

Something Is Announced By Your Life! is out 6/2.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Donald Glover Says “This Is America” Was Originally A Drake Diss Track

1 day ago 0

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

6 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

2 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

6 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest