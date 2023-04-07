Electronic pop producer George Clanton has released a dreamy new track — his first since 2021’s “Fucking Up My Life.” Titled “I Been Young,” Clanton’s latest will be the lead single on a new album set to arrive this summer, which will be his first solo album since 2018’s Slide. “I’m not sure that I would call it a departure, but it could be considered more sophisticated than my previous work, stylistically indebted to ’90s adult-oriented artists like Savage Garden and Seal,” Clanton says over email.

Clanton will also be on tour this month opening for Caroline Polachek, then he’ll be doing some headline dates. Check out “I Been Young” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/13 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom*

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall*

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner*

04/16 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques

04/17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

04/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

04/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

04/22 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre*

04/25 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater*

04/27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ Soma Sidestage

04/29 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

*opening for Caroline Polachek