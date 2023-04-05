Chloe Bailey Defends Chris Brown Collab: “Let The Music Speak For Itself”

Chlöe Bailey has spoken out in defense of her In Pieces single “How Does It Feel,” which came out in February and features Chris Brown. “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” Bailey said on V-103 Atlanta’s The Big Tigger Morning Show. “And to be honest, no matter what I do people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

In Pieces came out at the end of March. Brown has been a controversial figure in pop music ever since his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna. He has had a series of run-ins with the law and documented cases of abuse and assault in the last decade as well. In 2017, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order after accusing Brown of physically assaulting her, threatening to kill her and her friends, and pushing her down a flight of stairs.

Likewise, in 2013 Brown’s probation officer reported that Brown had been kicked out of rehab after throwing a rock through his mother’s window. That same year, Frank Ocean claimed in a since-deleted tweet that Brown and “a couple of guys” had attacked him while using homophobic slurs.

Last year, a woman sued Brown for $20 million, alleging the singer had drugged and raped her on a yacht. As recently as March of this year, an anonymous woman claimed Brown had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris while they were on vacation, and two days ago, The Sun reported that Brown had been accused of punching and kicking a music producer at a London club.

Bailey’s full interview is here.