Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman On Yacht Parked At Diddy’s Miami Home

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News January 27, 2022 8:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman On Yacht Parked At Diddy’s Miami Home

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News January 27, 2022 8:28 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Chris Brown is the subject of a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht parked outside of Diddy’s Miami home. According to TMZ, the unidentified woman is a professional choreographer, singer, and dancer and claims that on December 30, 2020, Brown lured her to Diddy’s Star Island home via FaceTime and drugged her drink. She then claims to have felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

The suit then states that Brown filled poured her a second drink and the woman felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She alleges that Brown led her into a bedroom and proceeded to rape her despite her asking him to stop. She is now suing the singer for $20 million, alleging severe emotional distress.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    2 days ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    3 days ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    3 days ago

    Spotify Removes Neil Young After Joe Rogan Vaccine Flap

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest