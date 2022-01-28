Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging, Raping Woman On Yacht Parked At Diddy’s Miami Home

Chris Brown is the subject of a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht parked outside of Diddy’s Miami home. According to TMZ, the unidentified woman is a professional choreographer, singer, and dancer and claims that on December 30, 2020, Brown lured her to Diddy’s Star Island home via FaceTime and drugged her drink. She then claims to have felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

The suit then states that Brown filled poured her a second drink and the woman felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” She alleges that Brown led her into a bedroom and proceeded to rape her despite her asking him to stop. She is now suing the singer for $20 million, alleging severe emotional distress.