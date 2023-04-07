Last month, the supergroup Dinner Party — aka Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington — released a new single, “Insane,” featuring Ant Clemons and produced by Sounwave. Today, Dinner Party are announcing a follow-up LP to their 2020 self-titled debut, which featured collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody, Cordae, Bilal, Tank And The Bangas, and more. Coming April 14, Enigmatic Society will feature an exciting new crop of songs with guest spots from Tank, Arin Ray, Ant Clemons, and Phoelix. Along with the announcement is the album’s slinky-funky lead single, “For Granted,” which features Arin Ray.

Following the album’s release, Dinner Party will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 17 and will be at Coachella for both weekends (April 14-16 and April 21-23). Listen to “For Granted” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Answered Prayer” (Feat. Phoelix)

02 “Breathe” (Feat. Arin Ray)

03 “Insane” (Feat. Ant Clemons)

04 “Watts Renaissance”

05 “For Granted” (Feat. Arin Ray)

06 “Secure” (Feat. Phoelix & Tank)

07 “Can’t Go” (feat. Phoelix)

08 “The Lower East Side”

09 “Love Love” (Feat. Arin Ray)

Enigmatic Society is out 4/14. Pre-order it here.