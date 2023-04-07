Conway The Machine – “Quarters”

New Music April 7, 2023 10:15 AM By Chris DeVille

Conway The Machine – “Quarters”

New Music April 7, 2023 10:15 AM By Chris DeVille

Taking in a Conway The Machine set at SXSW last month, I was struck by how much presence he brought to the stage and how much confidence he brought to the mic. (As a sports junkie, I also appreciated Conway’s Lil Wayne-like proclivity for name-checking athletes in his songs, and not just on the recent single “Super Bowl“). Clearly the head honcho of his entourage now that he’s split from Griselda, the man emanated authority and charisma without actually moving much or displaying much emotion. So it goes on new track “Quarters,” on which the Machine utters deadly threats in the most casual fashion over lightly funky Khrysis production: “Put some respect on my name/ Or the coroner’ll be scraping what’s left of your brain.” Listen below.

Conway’s new album Won’t He Do It is coming sometime soon.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

1 day ago 0

Donald Glover Says “This Is America” Was Originally A Drake Diss Track

4 days ago 0

Luscious Jackson’s Vivian Trimble Dead At 59

1 day ago 0

Today Was Paul Stanley’s Last Day To Apologize To Ace Frehley – Instead He Called To Say “Fuck You”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Alicia Keys’ “No One”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest