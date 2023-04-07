Taking in a Conway The Machine set at SXSW last month, I was struck by how much presence he brought to the stage and how much confidence he brought to the mic. (As a sports junkie, I also appreciated Conway’s Lil Wayne-like proclivity for name-checking athletes in his songs, and not just on the recent single “Super Bowl“). Clearly the head honcho of his entourage now that he’s split from Griselda, the man emanated authority and charisma without actually moving much or displaying much emotion. So it goes on new track “Quarters,” on which the Machine utters deadly threats in the most casual fashion over lightly funky Khrysis production: “Put some respect on my name/ Or the coroner’ll be scraping what’s left of your brain.” Listen below.

Conway’s new album Won’t He Do It is coming sometime soon.