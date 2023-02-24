The tough, hardbitten Buffalo rapper Conway The Machine releases a lot of music. Last year, Conway came out with the excellent LP God Don’t Make Mistakes, and he also dropped loose projects like the EP Organized Grime 2 and What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed, his latest in a series of full-length collaborations with producer Big Ghost LTD. Now, Conway has announced plans to release his new album Won’t He Do It next month, and he’s teamed up with a pair of Southern stars on a new single.

The actual Super Bowl was a couple of weeks ago now, but that didn’t stop Conway from releasing a new single called “Super Bowl.” Three 6 Mafia legend Juicy J produced the track, throwing some extremely hard drums over a Four Tops sample, Juicy also raps on the track, as does the permanently fired-up Houston cult-hero wild card Sauce Walka. All of them sound hard. Listen to the track below.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Won’t He Do It is out 3/31 on Drumwork Music Group/Empire.