Karol G is not happy with GQ. The Colombian pop star, who is currently enjoying historic success for a Spanish-speaking artist in the United States, appears on the new cover of GQ Mexico. Except, according to Karol G, the image is not really her. In an Instagram post that begins with a photo of her natural face, she said the alterations to the cover image were so radical that it’s “disrespectful” to her. “My face does not look like this,” she wrote in Spanish. “My body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Here’s Karol G’s full message, as translated into English by Instagram: