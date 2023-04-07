Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”
Karol G is not happy with GQ. The Colombian pop star, who is currently enjoying historic success for a Spanish-speaking artist in the United States, appears on the new cover of GQ Mexico. Except, according to Karol G, the image is not really her. In an Instagram post that begins with a photo of her natural face, she said the alterations to the cover image were so radical that it’s “disrespectful” to her. “My face does not look like this,” she wrote in Spanish. “My body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”
Here’s Karol G’s full message, as translated into English by Instagram:
I don’t even know where to start this message… Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me. My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally. I thank the magazine for the opportunity because I was very happy when they confirmed it would be there, but despite making clear my discontent with the number of editions they did the photo, they didn’t do anything about it, as if to look good I needed all those changes. I understand the repercussions this can have, but beyond feeling it’s disrespectful to me, it’s to the women that we wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.