Birds In Row Drop Off Hellfest Lineup Following Allegations Against Staff

Hellfest, the gigantic French rock festival, is happening in June, and it’s set to feature headliners KISS, Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden, and Slipknot. It’ll also have controversial performers like the Pantera reunion and Johnny Depp’s band Hollywood Vampires. The fest will not, however, feature the great French post-hardcore band Birds In Row, who returned last year with their album Gris Klein. Birds In Row were scheduled to play the festival’s fourth stage on its first night, but they’ve now pulled out, citing “recent allegations of sexual harassment within the festival staff.”

There’s very little information online about harassment allegations within Hellfest staff, but Birds In Row, being from France, must be more plugged in with those conversations. In an Instagram statement, Birds In Row write: