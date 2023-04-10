Metallica Announce Marching Band Competition

’80s thrash legends and collegiate marching bands feel like an odd pairing. To the best of my knowledge, for instance, Slayer have never encouraged anyone to figure out a halftime-show arrangement of “South Of Heaven.” But Metallica have long been an ingrained part of college-sports culture, so maybe it makes sense for the band to host their own marching-band competition.

Later this week, Metallica will release their new album 72 Seasons. Later this month, they’ll kick off a two-year world tour in Amsterdam. If Metallica were ever going to announce a marching-band competition, today would be today, and that is indeed what’s happening. Along with a laundry list of corporate sponsors, Metallica have announced a new contest for marching bands of all levels.

The idea is for different marching bands to come up with their own versions of Metallica songs. (Metallica have made charts for tracks like “Creeping Death,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” and “One” available here. I will be very curious to hear whether any enterprising souls attempt to take on “Fuel.” A panel of judges will pick finalists in five categories — collegiate division 1, college divisions 2-3, high school, and fan favorite winners for all collegiate divisions and high school. Then Metallica themselves will pick the winners, all of which come with different prizes. A D1 band could win $75,000. The details, if you require them, are here.

Chris wants me to say that “Ohio State would crush this.”