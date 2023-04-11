After releasing the excellent 2018 debut album Constant Image, Flasher went quiet for a while. When they returned last year, things were different. They’d pared down to a duo, and they’d become bicoastal, with former Priests bassist Taylor Mulitz moving to California and his bandmate Emma Baker remaining in Washington, DC. Today, Flasher announce that they’re following their 2021 return Love Is Yours with a new EP called In My Myth.

Flasher say that they wrote their four In My Myth songs “in between tours and between coasts.” The first single they’ve shared is called “Eastern Ave,” and it’s a shimmery indie-pop track with some chaotic, experimental things happening underneath the starry-eyed hooks. Here’s how the band describes “Eastern Ave”:

A love song to your hometown and those that matter to you most. It’s a nostalgic dive back to those seemingly mundane moments that become markers of falling in love or finding your people. The video takes a diaristic approach, juxtaposing our two parallel lives in our respective home bases — Emma in DC, Taylor in the Bay Area. It was inspired by watching Swampy’s Diary and countless other vlogs on YouTube.

Below, check out the Taylor Mulitz-directed “Eastern Ave” video, as well as the In My Myth tracklist and Flasher’s upcoming European tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eastern Ave”

02 “Adriene”

03 “Motive”

04 “Hands On”

TOUR DATES:

5/20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

5/23 – Paris, France @ L’International

5/25 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Cafe

5/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival – Bristol, UK

5/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival – Bristol, UK

5/30 – London, UK @ The Sebright Arms

5/31 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs Ltd

6/01 – Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door

6/03 – Berlin, Germany @ An Der Autobahn

The In My Myth EP is out 5/5 on Domino.