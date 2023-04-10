The Voidz Announce Three-Night Residency At San Francisco’s Great American Music Hall

The Voidz, the band Julian Casablancas started when he felt too constrained by the Strokes, have not played a concert since February 2020 and have not performed in public since a pretaped Jimmy Fallon performance in December 2020. But they’ve just announced that they’ll play three consecutive nights at San Francisco’s famed Great American Music Hall from June 15-17. Tickets are on sale now.

These US shows follow previously announced sets at international fests including Best Kept Secret and Primavera Sound. On their social accounts, the band says this residency is “maybe going to be one of the most epic events in galactic history.” So forget about whatever the Strokes are doing with Rick Rubin and get your affairs in order for Voidz SZN.

The Voidz have not released an album since 2018’s Virtue, though they have since released a few songs here and there. Dare we believe the next LP is on the way?