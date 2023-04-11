SZA Adds 2023 North American & European Tour Dates

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

News April 11, 2023 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

SZA Adds 2023 North American & European Tour Dates

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Live Nation

News April 11, 2023 10:23 AM By Chris DeVille

SZA’s S.O.S. was the first blockbuster of 2023, yielding a #2 smash in “Kill Bill” and sitting at #1 on the Billboard 200 for eight of the year’s first nine weeks (after also leading the last two weeks of 2022). Her first headlining arena tour has accordingly been a big success, and today she’s expanding it. In June SZA will do a run of dates in Europe, the UK, and Ireland. She’ll then return home to North America for a leg of September and October gigs. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
06/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*
06/05 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*
06/07 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*
06/09 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*
06/11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
06/13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*
06/15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*
06/17 – London, UK – The O2*
06/18 – London, UK – The O2*
06/21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*
09/20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
09/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
09/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
09/28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
09/30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
10/01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10/04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
10/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
10/10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
10/11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
10/14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10/15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
10/18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
10/26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

SZA - S.O.S. [LP]

$34.98

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

2 days ago 0

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

2 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

4 days ago 0

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest