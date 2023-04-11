SZA Adds 2023 North American & European Tour Dates

SZA’s S.O.S. was the first blockbuster of 2023, yielding a #2 smash in “Kill Bill” and sitting at #1 on the Billboard 200 for eight of the year’s first nine weeks (after also leading the last two weeks of 2022). Her first headlining arena tour has accordingly been a big success, and today she’s expanding it. In June SZA will do a run of dates in Europe, the UK, and Ireland. She’ll then return home to North America for a leg of September and October gigs. Check out the full itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

06/01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

06/05 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

06/07 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

06/09 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

06/11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06/13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

06/15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

06/17 – London, UK – The O2*

06/18 – London, UK – The O2*

06/21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

09/20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

09/22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

09/28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

09/30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10/01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10/10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

10/11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10/15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

10/18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

10/19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10/26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center