Graham Jonson’s quickly, quickly project put out a good and interesting record called The Long And Short Of It in 2021. Today he’s announced a new EP, Easy Listening, and shared its lead single “Satellite.” The track is jazzy psychedelic pop with a trace of hip-hop in its rolling drumbeat, sort of like Toro y Moi leaning into Steely Dan and psychedelic soul. I like it a lot.

A statement from Jonson:

“Satellite” is a love letter to.. satellites. To be totally honest I don’t know what a satellite quite does, but the satellite in my head gives power to every electronic and can help find lost items. Perhaps it’s a love letter to technology, but I don’t love technology. Might just be a catchy song!

Whatever works, Graham! Listen below, quickly.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Colors V2/Music”

02 “Satellite”

03 “Falling Apart Without You”

04 “Photobook/Easy Listening”

05 “Natural Form”

06 “I Saw A Snake In The Clouds (And I Let It Bite Me)” [cassette exclusive]

Easy Listening is out 5/26 on Ghostly.