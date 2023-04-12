This week, Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson aka The Tallest Man On Earth, will release his new album Henry St. We’ve already written about lead single “Every Little Heart” and the project’s title track. Today, Matsson is sharing one more album preview, “Looking For Love,” which comes with a video directed by Jeroen Dankers (who also worked on the previous two album singles).

Opening up about creating “Looking For Love” with producer Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso), Matsson says: “The first day in the studio, Nick created this hissing noise while I was feedbacking electric guitar. We had so much fun jamming like that. Then Nick put down some piano to overdub my guitar, and we knew we had the song.”

Matsson adds: “Nick is so emotionally intelligent, and we share an almost childlike joy in things that can happen with music. He makes the songs come truly alive by keeping the performances and the humanity in — the kind of stuff that just happens during the session.”

Listen to and watch “Looking For Love” below.

Henry St. is out 4/14 on ANTI-.