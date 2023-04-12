Last we heard from Speedy Ortiz and Sadie Dupuis, the band was releasing a 10th anniversary double LP featuring Dupuis’ first songs under the moniker. Prior to that, the frontwoman has mainly been concentrating on sharing solo work as Sad13, such as 2020’s Haunted Painting LP. Come to think of it, Speedy haven’t released a full album since 2018’s Twerp Verse.

Today, Speedy Ortiz are back with a brand-new single called “Scabs,” which features backing vocals from Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, who co-produced the track. It’s an exciting, long-awaited new entry to the band’s catalog, full of twirly guitar-work and call-out lyrics (“Who do you wanna prove you’re a big dog to? You turn the screw, but you’re using the wrong size tool”).

Check it out below.

“Scabs” is out now via Wax Nine Records.