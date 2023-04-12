Speedy Ortiz – “Scabs”

Shervin Lainez

New Music April 12, 2023 10:45 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Speedy Ortiz – “Scabs”

Shervin Lainez

New Music April 12, 2023 10:45 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last we heard from Speedy Ortiz and Sadie Dupuis, the band was releasing a 10th anniversary double LP featuring Dupuis’ first songs under the moniker. Prior to that, the frontwoman has mainly been concentrating on sharing solo work as Sad13, such as 2020’s Haunted Painting LP. Come to think of it, Speedy haven’t released a full album since 2018’s Twerp Verse.

Today, Speedy Ortiz are back with a brand-new single called “Scabs,” which features backing vocals from Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, who co-produced the track. It’s an exciting, long-awaited new entry to the band’s catalog, full of twirly guitar-work and call-out lyrics (“Who do you wanna prove you’re a big dog to? You turn the screw, but you’re using the wrong size tool”).

Check it out below.

“Scabs” is out now via Wax Nine Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

3 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

1 day ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

3 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

6 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest