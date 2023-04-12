Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

Ariana Grande has posted a TikTok where she speaks directly to fans about the comments she’s been receiving about her appearance. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she says. “I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what — if you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense — we just should really work towards not doing that as much.”

“I know personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” says Grande, who is currently filming a two-installment film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly. And at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy,’ that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Grande also said “there are many different kinds of beautiful and there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.

“The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” she continues.

