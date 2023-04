Ross From Friends, who is not David Schwimmer but is actually British dance music producer and Brainfeeder affiliate Felix Clary Weatherall, is back with his first new music since 2021’s Tread. “The One” is a brisk, bouncy, and ultimately euphoric house track built around the phrase “You are the one for me.” Or is it “You were the one for me”? That would certainly lend a bittersweet accent to the track’s endorphin-rush vibes. Listen below.