Ross From Friends – “The Daisy”

Felix Clary Weatherall, the British DJ and producer known as Ross From Friends — not to be confused with Sweden’s DJ Seinfeld — will return this fall with a new album called Tread for Brainfeeder. It’s the follow-up to his 2018 debut Family Portrait, though he has since released a 12″ EP called Epiphany. Tread‘s lead single “The Daisy” is an artful meditative techno track with a video by director Rudá Santos that you can watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Daisy”

02 “Love Divide”

03 “Revellers”

04 “A Brand New Start”

05 “XXX Olympiad”

06 “Grub”

07 “Spatter/Splatter”

08 “Morning Sun In A Dusty Room”

09 “Run”

10 “Life In A Mind”

11 “Thresho_1.0”

12 “Thresho_1.1”

Tread is out 10/22 on Brainfeeder.