King Krule – “Seaforth”

Album artwork by Jack Marshall

New Music April 13, 2023 10:18 AM By James Rettig

A few weeks ago, King Krule played some live shows where he was selling some flexi-discs featuring new songs. Today, Archy Marshall has announced a new King Krule album called Space Heavy, his follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive! He wrote it over the past few years while commuting between London and Liverpool, the two cities where Marshall now splits his time, and he recorded the album with producer Dilip Harris and his usual crew of collaborators and bandmates. Check out the lead single “Seaforth” below, which comes with a music video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Flimsier”
02 “Pink Shell”
03 “Seaforth”
04 “That Is My Life, That Is Yours”
05 “Tortoise Of Independency”
06 “Empty Stomach Space Cadet”
07 “Flimsy”
08 “Hamburgerphobia”
09 “From The Swamp”
10 “Seagirl”
11 “Our Vacuum”
12 “Space Heavy”
13 “When Vanishing”
14 “If Only It Was Warmth”
15 “Wednesday Overcast”

Space Heavy is out 6/9 via Matador (US) / XL Recordings (UK). Pre-order it here.

