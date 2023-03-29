Archy Marshall is back out there doing King Krule shows this year, and he’s selling new music at the gigs. Tour-only flexi discs featuring new King Krule tracks “it’s all soup now” and “Flimsier” are making their way into the world, which inevitably means they’ve ended up online. The former song could almost pass for a Spoon deep cut circa A Series Of Sneaks; the latter is a floaty slow jam that reminds me of Thom Yorke at his jazziest. Check out rips of both tracks below.