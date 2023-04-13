Bob Dylan Releasing Shadow Kingdom Live Album And Film

Back in July 2021, Bob Dylan livestreamed a concert film called Shadow Kingdom, which was available for a limited time. Filmed on a soundstage over a week, the film blended videos directed by Alma Har’el with black-and-white footage of Dylan performing with a cast of backing musicians that included Buck Meek and Shahzad Ismaily.

Today, Dylan has announced that Shadow Kingdom will be officially released later this year on June 2. The film will be available for download and rental, and there will be a live album that includes the arrangements of the songs that were featured on the setlist, pulled from throughout Dylan’s career.

Hear the Shadow Kingdom version of “Watching The River Flow” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

02 “Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I’ll Go Mine)”

03 “Queen Jane Approximately”

04 “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight”

05 “Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues”

06 “Tombstone Blues”

07 “To Be Alone With You”

08 “What Was It You Wanted”

09 “Forever Young”

10 “Pledging My Time”

11 “The Wicked Messenger”

12 “Watching the River Flow”

13 “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

14 “Sierra’s Theme”

Shadow Kingdom is out 6/2. Pre-order it here.