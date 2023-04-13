Geld – “Fog Of War”
The Australian hardcore band Geld have two albums to their name so far, 2018’s Perfect Torture, and 2020’s Beyond The Floor, and they will soon add a third to those ranks, Currency // Castration, their first LP at their new home of Relapse Records. Today, they’re sharing its grimy lead single “Fog Of War,” with a video directed by James Gorter. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Currency”
02 “Chained To A Gate”
03 “Cut You Down”
04 “Clock Keeps Crawling”
05 “Fog Of War”
06 “The Fix Is In”
07 “Across A Broad Plain”
08 “Hanging From A Rope”
09 “Gas Of Corruption”
10 “Success”
11 “Secret Prison”
12 “Castration”
Currency // Castration is out 6/9 via Relapse Records.