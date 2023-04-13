The Australian hardcore band Geld have two albums to their name so far, 2018’s Perfect Torture, and 2020’s Beyond The Floor, and they will soon add a third to those ranks, Currency // Castration, their first LP at their new home of Relapse Records. Today, they’re sharing its grimy lead single “Fog Of War,” with a video directed by James Gorter. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Currency”

02 “Chained To A Gate”

03 “Cut You Down”

04 “Clock Keeps Crawling”

05 “Fog Of War”

06 “The Fix Is In”

07 “Across A Broad Plain”

08 “Hanging From A Rope”

09 “Gas Of Corruption”

10 “Success”

11 “Secret Prison”

12 “Castration”

Currency // Castration is out 6/9 via Relapse Records.