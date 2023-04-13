Geld – “Fog Of War”

April 13, 2023

The Australian hardcore band Geld have two albums to their name so far, 2018’s Perfect Torture, and 2020’s Beyond The Floor, and they will soon add a third to those ranks, Currency // Castration, their first LP at their new home of Relapse Records. Today, they’re sharing its grimy lead single “Fog Of War,” with a video directed by James Gorter. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Currency”
02 “Chained To A Gate”
03 “Cut You Down”
04 “Clock Keeps Crawling”
05 “Fog Of War”
06 “The Fix Is In”
07 “Across A Broad Plain”
08 “Hanging From A Rope”
09 “Gas Of Corruption”
10 “Success”
11 “Secret Prison”
12 “Castration”

Currency // Castration is out 6/9 via Relapse Records.

