Miya Folick – “So Clear”

New Music April 14, 2023 8:59 AM By Chris DeVille

As discussed last month when “Mommy” dropped, at this point well over half of the songs on the new Miya Folick album Roach have been released as singles. The infestation continues today, but these tracks have been consistently solid, so no complaints here. The latest, “So Clear,” is an effervescent pop tune built around a percolating synth line, with Folick exulting in a moment of epiphany: “Ten thousand days of waking up/ I pull myself out of the dust/ I’m sun and sea, so suddenly/ So clear to me, so clear to me.” Listen below.

Roach is out 5/26 on Nettwerk.

