Spotify Is Shutting Down Heardle Less Than A Year After Buying It

Launched in February 2022, Heardle was one of the most popular daily games to emerge in the wake of the latter-pandemic sensation Wordle. The premise: Players must guess which song they’re hearing as quickly as possible as the game reveals a few seconds of music at a time — so basically Name That Tune in internet form. When Spotify bought Heardle last summer, they announced, “We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It’s also a tool for musical discovery.” But now, less than a year later, they’re shutting the game down.

As Billboard reports, Heardle players started to receive Spotify notifications this week informing them that they will “have to say goodbye” to the game, which is set to end on May 5. The note reads:

Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5th, Heardle will no longer be available. If you have stats that you would like to save, make sure you go to your stats and take a screenshot by May 4th. It won’t be possible to access them after May 4th.

In a statement, a Spotify spokesperson said, “after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery.”