Spotify Buys Music Trivia Game Heardle

News July 12, 2022 10:11 AM By James Rettig
Spotify has purchased the music trivia game Heardle. Heardle, as you might be able to surmise, is an music-focused website that sprung up in the wake of Wordle, the puzzle game that ended up being acquired by The New York Times. Heardle provides you with a few seconds of a song at a time until you’re able to guess what that song is.

“We see Heardle as more than a trivia game: It’s also a tool for musical discovery,” reads a Spotify press release. “Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you’d forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you’ve had caught in your head forever.”

Spotify says the game will remain free to play for users in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand on its standalone website, and will be integrated into the Spotify app at some point down the line.

It’s unclear what this means for the many fan-created, artist-specific Heardles that also currently exist, including ones for Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Vampire Weekend, and many more.

