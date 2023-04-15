On Monday, MUNA are planning to release a new song called “One That Got Away.” Yesterday, the trio debuted that song during their Coachella set. A little later, to close out their performance, MUNA brought out — surprise! — the members of boygenius (MUNA released their 2022 self-titled on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records) to do an incredibly fun and spirited rendition of “Silk Chiffon,” which features Bridgers in the studio recording. Watch Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — who just released the record — run out one by one to help MUNA sing “Silk Chiffon” at Coachella below. And look out for the studio version of MUNA’s “One That Got Away” come Monday.

MUNA – ONE THAT GOT AWAY LIVE @ COACHELLA [1/2] pic.twitter.com/k8h2WPRDGa — Natalie 📺 (@myvelveteIvis) April 15, 2023