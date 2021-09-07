MUNA – “Silk Chiffon” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

New Music September 7, 2021 1:05 PM By Peter Helman

MUNA – “Silk Chiffon” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

New Music September 7, 2021 1:05 PM By Peter Helman

Phoebe Bridgers recently signed one-time Band To Watch MUNA to her Saddest Factory label imprint, and they’re supporting her on a number of dates on her current US tour. Today, the Los Angeles pop trio have shared a single featuring their new label boss. In a statement, guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson says that “Silk Chiffon” is “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to.” Listen and watch the video, which is a recreation of Jamie Babbit’s 1999 cult film But I’m A Cheerleader, below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Escapade”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Drake Certified Lover Boy

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest