MUNA – “Silk Chiffon” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Phoebe Bridgers recently signed one-time Band To Watch MUNA to her Saddest Factory label imprint, and they’re supporting her on a number of dates on her current US tour. Today, the Los Angeles pop trio have shared a single featuring their new label boss. In a statement, guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson says that “Silk Chiffon” is “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to.” Listen and watch the video, which is a recreation of Jamie Babbit’s 1999 cult film But I’m A Cheerleader, below.