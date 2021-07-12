Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall 2021 US Tour

Despite the pandemic, Phoebe Bridgers managed to become bigger than ever last year in all the hubbub around her sophomore album Punisher. She was a regular on the late-night talk show performance circuit and made her Saturday Night Live debut. She’s now on the level where she’s getting Elton John shoutouts and collaborating with Lorde. But Bridgers hasn’t done an in-person show since November 2019.

That’s all about to change this fall when she embarks on a US tour that’ll kick off in St. Louis in early September and wrap up in DC in late October. It includes festival stops at Bonaroo, Pitchfork, Firefly, Governor’s Ball, and Austin City Limits. MUNA will be supporting her on select dates. Check out the full run of dates, cheekily called her “Reunion Tour,” on the poster above. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/16) an noon local time. More info here.