On Friday, Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson aka The Tallest Man On Earth released his sixth studio album Henry St., which is produced by Sylvan Esso’s Nick Sanborn. Earlier today, Matsson was the musical guest on CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions,” where he performed album tracks “Looking For Love,” “In Your Garden Still,” and “Slowly Rivers Turn.”

Looking ahead, Matsson is taking his Tallest Man On Earth show on tour, traveling through the UK, Europe, and North America, where he’ll wrap in Asheville, North Carolina in October. Watch Matsson play through a few songs from Henry St. below.

Henry St. is out now on ANTI-.