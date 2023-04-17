The pop trio MUNA made their Coachella debut over the weekend and they debuted a new song during their set called “One That Got Away.” Today, they’ve shared the studio version of that track, their first new material since putting out their self-titled album last year.

“This song is just rubbing your hot ass in the face of someone who messed up their chance of being with you,” the group’s Katie Gavin said in a statement, continuing:

It’s a bit vengeful and mean, but also fun. Fuck it. Once I sent Naomi and Jo the demo they really took the cockiness in the lyric and vocal performance and carried it to the extreme with the production of the track. It became this super bombastic, Janet Jackson-era track. Ally Pankiw, who directed the music video with Taylor James, then came up with the idea of putting the music video in a criminal underworld, which we thought fit perfectly. Plus we wanted an excuse to dress Jo up like The Bear.

Watch directors Ally Pankiw and Taylor James’ video for “One That Got Away” below.

“One That Got Away” is out now.