Greg Mendez – “Best Behavior” & “Hoping You’re Doing Okay”

In a couple weeks, the Philadelphia songwriter Greg Mendez is releasing a new self-titled album. We shared “Maria” from it already, and today he’s back with a pair of hushed, scraggly tracks, “Best Behavior” and “Hoping You’re Doing Okay,” which close out the album. “‘Best Behavior,’ written towards the end of the recording process, is the newest song on the record,” Mendez shared in a statement. “‘Hoping You’re Doing Okay’ is the oldest, written in 2009. Both deal with complicated, non-romantic love. The video was shot by my good friend, Craig Scheihing, and features two people who are very important to me.” Check them out below.

Greg Mendez is out 5/5 via Forged Artifacts / Devil Town Tapes.

