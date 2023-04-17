The Weeknd’s HBO Show The Idol Gets Premiere Date, New Trailer

The Idol, the beleaguered HBO show developed by the Weekend and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, finally has a premiere date: June 4, a few weeks after the show premieres out-of-competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The series received its first teaser trailer almost a year ago and its production has been mired in controversy. Last month, Rolling Stone published an exposé where cast and crew members described the show as degrading “torture porn.” HBO and its stars responded to the claims, with the network stating that “the creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative, and mutually respectful working environment, and last year.”

The Idol‘s first premiere date arrives with yet another trailer — the fourth released — showing another peek at the show, and it includes cameos from some of the cast’s notable music names, including Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, and more. You can watch below.

The Idol premieres June 4 on the newly christened streaming service Max.