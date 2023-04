Over the weekend, Jay-Z performed his first show in four years at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris to celebrate the opening of a Basquiat x Warhol exhibition. He debuted a new version of “Empire State Of Mind” during the performance that mashed up the original with a sample of Gil Scott-Heron’s “New York Is Killing Me.” Today, he’s released that remix under the name “NEW YORK (CONCEPT DE PARIS).” Check it out below.