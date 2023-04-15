Jay-Z Performs First Show In Four Years For Louis Vuitton’s Basquiat x Warhol Exhibition

Jay-Z made a rare live appearance yesterday (April 14) in Paris at the “Basquiat x Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation Auditorium. Roc Nation announced Hov would be performing earlier in the week in French. It’s a thematically fitting setting for Jay’s first live set in four years; as the Robb Report points out, the rapper has shouted out both Warhol and Basquiat in his lyrics, such as in “Picasso Baby” on 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. The last time Jay-Z performed in Paris was in 2018 when he co-headlined the On The Run Tour II with Beyoncé.

Watch fan-shot footage of Jay-Z’s performance below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rosewell_ken/video/7222022249920941358

✨🎤JAY-Z – Concert hommage À l’occasion de l’exposition #BasquiatWarhol, JAY-Z rend hommage à Andy Warhol et Jean-Michel Basquiat avec un concert exceptionnel, le vendredi 14 avril 2023 à 21h, à l’Auditorium de la Fondation. 🎫Billetterie ouverte : https://t.co/8Qn8IVH7pj pic.twitter.com/iXKLxKacoO — Roc Nation (@RocNation) April 12, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” (Kanye West cover)

02 “Roc Boys (And The Winner Is …)”

03 “Can’t Knock The Hustle”

04 “Never Change”

05 “Allure”

06 “Empire State Of Mind” (1 night in Paris version)

07 “Heart Of Rhe City (Ain’t No Love)”

08 “GOD DID” (DJ Khaled cover)

09 “No Church In The Wild” (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)

10 “Family Feud”

11 “Excuse Me Miss”

12 “Can I Live”

13 “Hovi Baby”

14 “Sweet”

15 “American Dreamin'”

16 “Oceans”

17 “Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit”

18 N****s In Paris” (JAY Z & Kanye West cover)

19 “U Don’t Know”

20 “Public Service Announcement”

21 “Thank You”

22 “Encore”