Amber Bain will release her latest album as the Japanese House this summer. Touching down in June, In The End It Always Does has collaborations with the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, MUNA’s Katie Gavin, and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, as well as recent single “Boyhood.” It also features new single “Sad To Breathe,” out today.

Bain co-produced “Sad To Breathe” with George Daniel and Chloe Kraemer. It’s got a vibrantly percolating pulse and melodious melancholia to spare, and it’s accompanied by a live session video directed by Sheila Johansson. Here’s what Bain has to say about the song:

I wrote “Sad To Breathe” some time ago, it’s one of the oldest songs on the record. It was very different back then; it’s gone from being solely electronic to what it is now, mostly live/ acoustic instrumentation. It’s about that desperate feeling when someone leaves you and the disbelief that they could. It’s funny you could have those kind of insane dramatic thoughts, that feel so real at the time, but can by some miracle look back in fondness to your entire life being ruined. It all circles back around.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spot Dog”

02 “Touching Yourself”

03 “Sad To Breathe”

04 “Over There”

05 “Morning Pages”

06 “Boyhood”

07 “Indexical reminder of a morning well spent”

08 “Friends”

09 “Sunshine Baby”

10 “Baby goes again”

11 “You always get what you want”

12 “One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones”

In The End It Always Does is out 6/30 on Dirty Hit.