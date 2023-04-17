George Santos Is Trying To Pass A Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

News April 17, 2023 6:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

George Santos Is Trying To Pass A Vaccine Bill Named After Nicki Minaj

News April 17, 2023 6:34 PM By Rachel Brodsky

New York congressman and chronic résumé embellisher George Santos has apparently introduced a new bill called “The Minaj Act,” named for Nicki Minaj. The would-be law “establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence,” according to Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, who tweeted about the legislation.

Back in 2021, Minaj tweeted an explanation for why she wouldn’t attend that year’s Met Gala, citing her hesitation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine: “They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research.” Soon afterward, she tweeted the this memorable anecdote about her cousin’s friend: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

Minaj also thought she would be received at the White House, but a New York Times article clarified that the White House had actually offered to set up a phone call with a health professional. In a statement, a White House official said, “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”

